Uddhav Thackeray follows strict diet and exercise regime

After the 59-year-old Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray became Maharashtra's chief minister (CM), concerns over his health and his ability to take additional stress, especially when he has undergone an angioplasty, have been expressed. mid-day reached out to experts who have suggested a strict regimen and delegation of work for Uddhav to avoid stress.

On July 20, 2012, doctors at Lilavati Hospital put in eight stents in Uddhav's heart to deal with multiple blockages in the three main arteries of his heart.

A well-known cardiothoracic surgeon, who did not wish to be named, and knows the chief minister personally said, "It is a fact that Uddhav might have gone through tremendous stress in the last few weeks, especially due to the political activity and the swearing-in ceremony. He has to tackle sensitive issues such as the farmer distress and has to face a strong opposition."

"The fact remains that he is at risk and will have to undergo regular health checkups in addition to a strict diet and exercise regime. He is indeed very particular about the same, does cardio exercises regularly, and has shed over 15 kg of weight in the last couple of years," explained the surgeon.

The surgeon recalled that Uddhav was advised to undergo a bypass surgery before the decision to get stents was made. According to the surgeon, a bypass surgery would have been more beneficial. The doctor, nevertheless, gave Uddhav the mantra of delegating a major proportion of his work instead of taking too much on his plate, which is bound to increase his stress level. With him now being the chief minister, a regular health check-up is also part of the protocol.

"The chief minister will have to be careful with regards to his schedule, which will be busier than usual. He will need to make time for his heart and go for regular checkups. Regular exercise, meditation and a healthy diet will help; moreover, he should keep stress at bay by delegating work," another cardiologist, Dr. Robin Pinto, said.

Treating doctor speaks

Dr. Samuel Mathew Kalarickal, a consultant interventional cardiologist, who had operated on Uddhav at Lilavati Hospital, speaking to mid-day, said, "He is in touch with me and undergoes a checkup every six months. We did an angiogram and stress test recently and all his reports are fine. He has been religiously following instructions on proper diet and exercise." Uddhav had undergone an angiogram in 2016 too.

