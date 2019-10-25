Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: It will be a 50-50 formula for CM's post, says Uddhav Thackeray

The assembly election results across Maharashtra have made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will require the Shiv Sena's support to form the government, but Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray insists that the 50-50 formula decided on earlier, will have to be implemented for the chief minister's post.

Questioned by reporters at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Dadar after the results, Thackeray said, "Which party's chief minister will be in office first is an extremely important question, but you are all aware of the fact that before the Lok Sabha elections, we decided on a 50-50 formula. The formula for seat-sharing was also decided at 144-144 before the assembly polls. But BJP's Chandrakant Dada Patil asked us to consider their problems and so we contested few seats. But I also have to think about my party's growth and we decided to implement a 50-50 formula discussed during preparations for the Lok Sabha election, in a transparent manner after these polls."

Thackeray also said that the 50-50 formula was decided on when BJP President Amit Shah was in Mumbai. "Now the time has come to implement the 50-50 formula. I am sure that BJP leaders in Maharashtra will discuss it, and if needed, I am sure Amit bhai will also come for discussion. This time we will have more transparency in the government and serve the people of Maharashtra who have shown confidence in us," he said.

He said that the government will be formed only after arriving at a decision as per the formula. Thackeray also thanked the people of Maharashtra and voters for electing Aaditya Thackeray with a high margin. "We, as parents of Aaditya, are very happy and proud of his victory, and thankful to the people and would request them to shower their blessings on our party," he said. He also said that after the results he had a word with CM Devendra Fadnavis and they will meet soon.

