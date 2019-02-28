Uddhav Thackeray: No one other than IAF should claim credit for air strike

national

My heart is swollen with pride over the elimination of terror hide-outs in Pakistan. I salute the brave-hearts who conducted the operation," Thackeray told reporters

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief and BJP ally Uddhav Thackeray said Wednesday that no political party should take credit for the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp in Pakistan. "My heart is swollen with pride over the elimination of terror hide-outs in Pakistan. I salute the brave-hearts who conducted the operation," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

"Nobody (other than the defence forces) should take credit for their (IAF pilots') valour and nobody should doubt it either," he added. Thackeray, who stitched a pre-poll alliance with the BJP last week, also said he made it clear to the latter that the Sena will continue to fight it on common people's issues.

"When everybody was with you (BJP), we stood in front of you with questions of the common man and when everybody deserted you, we stood with you for Hindutva," he said. "There have been allegations that I made a U-turn (from earlier stand of not going for an alliance). However, I know what and for whom I have done what I did....Shiv Sena workers have faith in me," Thackeray said.

