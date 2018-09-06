Uddhav Thackeray: No party should give Ram Kadam a ticket

national

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demands that MLA Ram Kadam be shown the door by the BJP over his derogatory remarks against women

Slamming BJP legislator Ram Kadam over his derogatory remark against women, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has dared CM Devendra Fadnavis to act against the errant BJP member. While addressing the media at his party office yesterday, he added that no party should ever give Kadam a poll ticket in the future. "The CM should show some courage in taking action against Kadam for insulting women," he said, while appealing to political parties to keep Kadam away from electoral politics. Kadam, who was one of the MNS members who switched sides ahead of the 2014 elections, represents the BJP from Ghatkopar.

Kadam had come under severe criticism for offering help a boy in love by abducting a girl who does not approve of his advances. He was heard in a video that went viral on social media and was later picked up several TV channels. "You may meet me and seek my assistance. If you tell me that you have proposed to a girl and she says no to you, I will help you 100 per cent. I will tell you to bring your parents to me first, and if they, too, like the girl, I will kidnap her and hand her over to you. You can take my mobile number and call me."

Following the outcry, Kadam expressed regret on Tuesday night via social media. He tweeted that he had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings. He said the video was incomplete and his detractors created a misunderstanding based on the insufficient information. He added that the media, present at his dahi handi event, did not object to his statement as they had heard his entire speech. Opposition parties however have demanded that the MLA tender an apology and the party should show him the door.

Thackeray said the BJP had many leaders who were up to such shenanigans. He said in the past the BJP leaders such as Prashant Paricharak (defamed army wives), Shripad Chhindam (insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) had crossed all limits of civility. "Ram Kadam is an addition to the list. Such people should not be allowed to contest polls by any political party," he said. The Sena president poked fun at BJP's ambitious 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan (save a girl mission) and wondered if the ruling party had started 'Beti Bhagao Abhiyan' (kidnap a girl mission).

