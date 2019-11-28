Uddhav Thackeray Oath-taking ceremony: 800 farmers to attend

The flags of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress in display at Shivaji Park ahead of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi's swearing-in ceremony. Picture/ Manjeet Thakur

The Shiv Sena has invited 800 farmers along with their families from Sangli to attend Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

A report in the Indian Express said that among the invited farmers is a couple who walked 80 km from their hometown to a temple in Pandharpur to offer prayers for the party to come in power in the state, a party functionary said.

According to the party, the farmers were invited to the swearing-in ceremony to show that the alliance’s commitment to them.

A leader told Indian Express, "The Sena chief has always stood with farmers whenever they have been affected either by unseasonal rain or drought. He has also repeatedly said there will be a complete farm loan waiver if the Sena government came to power. So, we are inviting farmers and widows of those farmers who committed suicide."

The couple, Sanjay Sawant and his wife Rupali had met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on November 15 while on a visit to their village in Banali, in Jat tehsil in the drought-hit Sangli, to study the impact of the rains in the district.

"The couple had expressed a desire to witness the swearing-in ceremony, which he immediately accepted. So, we have called the couple for the programme as promised by the party chief," said a Sena functionary.

