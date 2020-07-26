Uddhav Thackeray: I will never say that lockdown will be lifted completely, reopening to be gradual

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter recently to announce that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In an interview Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamna' with party MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, the Maha Vikas Aghadu leader said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharashtra only to address the economic concerns.

In an interview published in 'Saamana' on Saturday, the Maharashtra chief minister said, "I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about the economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two."

Here's a teaser of Uddhav Thackeray's interview:

In the two-part interview, the first of which was released Saturday, Thackeray cautioned Mumbaikars against letting their guard down and said, I'm worried about that." Giving more insights as to why he did not lift the lockdown completely in the state, the Sena chief stated, "This is war against the COVID-19 virus and wherever countries removed the lockdown, all at once, they are now again re-imposing the lockdown - like Australia."

When party MP Sanjay Raut asked him about the places of worship being re-opened, the 59-year-old leader said that "God is within us". In his interview, the Sena chief emphasised on the need to strike a balance between the issues related to health and economy by taking into consideration the challenge posed by the global pandemic.

Maharashtra is under lockdown till July 31. However, since Jun 1, the state government lifted restrictions in a phase-wise manner under its 'Mission Begin Again' initiative. While the restrictions have been eased, Mumbai's local trains, the city's lifeline hasn't ben opened to the general public yet. On this, the MVA leader said, "What if families fall ill and their houses are sealed? Therefore, everything would be done step-by-step."

Showering praises on the citizens of Maharashtra and its administration for putting up a spirited fight against COVID-19 the chief minister said, "Maharashtra did not require help from the Army. We built field hospitals and ramped up medical capacities. We held meetings and worked accordingly. I am proud of my government." He further said that just like China, Maharashtra also built modular hospitals within 15-20 days.

In his interview, Thackeray also spoke about getting haircuts at home during the lockdown and he also discuused about conducting exams for university students in their final year. He urged people to maintain hygiene and follow social distancing norms as COVID-19 has now become a part of everyone's lives.

Responding to criticism that he hasn't visited Mantralaya, state secretariat among other places, Thackeray said technology has evolved so much that he doesn't need to travel. "I can be at home and cover the entire state with the help of technology and take quick decisions. I am not saying one shouldn't move out. But when you go out, you are at one place only while through video-conference you can go everywhere."

"I am not bothered what critics say till people trust me. I am honest with my work," he added.

When asked about the coronavirus vaccine, Thackeray said that he was hopeful of the vaccine being developed in India by the end of this year.

With inputs from PTI

