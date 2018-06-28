Uddhav Thackeray refuses to meet Pradhan over mega refinery project

A senior Sena leader said that Thackeray conveyed it to Pradhan that a meeting was pointless, as an MoU between Saudi Aramco and ADNOC to develop the refinery at Nanar in Ratnagiri has already been inked

Uddhav Thackeray, Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has refused to meet Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the planned mega-refinery in coastal Maharashtra, a party source said yesterday.

A senior Sena leader said that Thackeray conveyed it to Pradhan that a meeting was pointless, as an MoU between Saudi Aramco and ADNOC to develop the refinery at Nanar in Ratnagiri has already been inked. At the state cabinet meeting here, Sena ministers also voiced anger about the Centre signing the agreement and paving the way for implementation of the project.

Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai had announced earlier that if the BJP-led state government went ahead with the project, he was prepared to resign. Pradhan had sought to meet the Sena president to discuss the project, which the Thackeray-led party is staunchly opposed to.

