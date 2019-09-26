Uddhav Thackeray reminds CM Devendra Fadnavis of alliance pact, yet again

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were seen sharing the dais at a public function in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, even as Thackeray made some 'loaded' statements at the event. His words indicated the discomfort and resentment over the pre-poll alliance negotiations loud and clear.

Apart from snubbing the BJP over vendetta politics, the Sena president spoke tacitly about the unfulfilled promise of seat-sharing and also about the cornering by the ally. Thackeray said he did not believe in the politics of vendetta, hinting at the ED notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the alleged MSC Bank loan scam.

Mahayuti (mega alliance of saffron parties) would definitely win the forthcoming polls, to which Fadnavis agreed too, without commenting on reviving the BJP-Sena pact. The Sena chief apologised to the CM and the audience for arriving late for the function that honoured the late Mathadi (labour) leader Annasaheb Patil.

"It doesn't look good when someone arrives late when the CM is already seated here," he said, tacitly adding, "Someone should give me today's photograph. I'm flanked by Devendra and Narendra (Annasaheb's son and Sena's candidate in Satara who lost to Udayanraje Bhosale in May 2019)," he said.

The Sena president referred to a political understanding between his father, Sena founder Bal Thackeray and late labour leader Annasaheb Patil. Narrating a bond between the leaders who fought for the cause of Marathi people, Thackeray said that any political leader who did not keep promises or words given to others shouldn't be considered as a leader, also hinting at the BJP's unwillingness to give half of 288 seats to the Sena in the alliance. As of today, the Sena has been offered seats less than what they demanded. Fadnavis and Thackeray are expected to have a special sitting to reach an amicable arrangement.

