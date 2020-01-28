Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Barve launch Mumbai Police Calendar 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray were snapped at the launch of Mumbai Police's 2020 calendar. The calendar was launched by Uddhav, veteran actor Dharmendra and ace photographer Pravin Talan.



Mumbai police personnel snapped while guarding outside the Mantralaya building

The event 'Umang' was held in Mumbai where the new calendar was launched in presence of the top Bollywood stars and families of the Mumbai Police personnel. The Mumbai Police calendar has become a coveted item and every year the calendar leaves a lasting impression of the spirit of the Mumbai Police on the citizens of Mumbai.

While speaking at the event, Mumbai Police commissioner said that the police force loves, understands and cares for its citizens. They draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of the city and its people. Speaking about the 2020 calendar, Barve said that the calendar captures various emotions and moods of the citizens of Mumbai with the men and women of the Mumbai police force that is always ready to serve them and look after their safety.

The 2020 Mumbai Police calendar also features highly admired sniffer dogs, the Belgian Malinois, the K9 unit, Mounted Police Unit and the use of drones for aerial surveillance which have been added to the armoury of the Mumbai police in the year gone by.



Salman Khan shows off the Mumbai Police Calendar 2020 during the event in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police calendar has been shot at various locations and features places such as fishing villages to college campuses and from Worli Sea Link to Mantralya among others. The breathtaking pictures have been captured by ace photographer Pravin Talan, who was felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray at the event on behalf of Mumbai Police for his contribution to create unique and inspiring images of defense and police forces across the country.

The event was also graced by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among others. The two were also seen posing with the new Mumbai Police Calendar 2020.

