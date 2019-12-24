Uddhav Thackeray scraps setting up detention camps in Nerul for illegal migrants

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has scraped the decision of setting up state’s first detention camp in Navi Mumbai for illegal immigrants, a decision that was made by his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Thackeray’s decision came at a time when the people all over the country are protesting against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens. It also indicates that the likeliness of Maharashtra joining the states that refused to implement the controversial law. The governments of Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have refused to implement the CAA and the NRC in their states, terming it unconstitutional. Thackeray also said that Maharashtra will clear its stance on the issue after the Supreme Court hears the matter on January 22.

Speaking to his party leaders at Sena Bhavan, the chief minister said that he will not allow any detention camps in the state under his tenure. His predecessor Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the government will set up detention camps in the state on the lines of Assam, the only state in India where NRC was implemented, resulting in 19 million people losing their citizenship.

The site in Nerul on which the detention camp was to be built is currently lying vacant. It was earlier housing the Navi Mumbai Police’s Women Welfare Centre. The plot was chosen for the detention camp after the home department wrote to CIDCO while responding to their search for 3-acre plot in Navi Mumbai for its construction.

According to the sources in the previous government, the detention camp was not meant to be a jail and would function as per the 2019 Model Detention Manual issued by the Central government. The manual makes setting up a detention camp mandatory in every city or district

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates