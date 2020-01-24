Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena has not compromised on the saffron

The Shiv Sena has not surrendered the saffron (ideology), and it remains in our heart and breath, this is what Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at the mega 'Jallosh' rally organised by party workers to celebrate the swapna purti or dream fullfillment of Shiv Sena taking over the chief ministership. Reiterating that Balasaheb Thackeray's family will not betray Shiv Sainiks at any cost, Thackeray said, "The Shiv Sena has not compromised on the saffron, but completed Balasaheb's dream. I had not told Balasaheb that I would become the CM, but it was about a Shiv Sainik becoming the CM and when this responsibility fell upon me, I took it up. I will take on all responsibilities that are required and fulfill them." Thackeray was felicitated by 11 senior Shiv Sainiks who have been with the party since the early days. "Our earlier allies the BJP broke the promise that was given in Balasaheb's room. That room is a temple and they have not fulfilled their commitment. They tried to make all of you believe that I was lying, but it was the BJP's lie and they now stand exposed," Thackeray said. "I have not joined hands with the opposition to compromise on saffron, but it always remains with us in our heart. BJP's lies had to be exposed," he said.

