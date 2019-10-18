Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena will end 'goondaism' in Vasai-Virar belt

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has said his party is determined to curb growing "goondaism" in the Vasai-Virar belt of Palghar district and sought support from voters to curb the menace. Addressing rallies in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Thursday night ahead of the October 21 assembly polls, he appealed to voters to give another term to the ruling BJP-Sena alliance.

Thackeray said in view of complaints regarding growing "goondaism" in the Vasai-Virar belt, he had chosen former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma to contest polls from the Nallasopara constituency. Sharma, a former police inspector, opted for voluntary retirement from service earlier this year and later joined the Shiv Sena. The Sena has fielded him from the Nallasopara seat on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"I have given you a policeman. Now, it is for you to decide if you want a policeman or a 'chor' (thief) as your representative," he said, seeking support for Sharma in the assembly polls. The Sena got rid of the opposition in the April Lok Sabha polls and now it will oust all opposition MLAs from Palghar district. Thackeray said he wants to free the region of dahashadwad (terror). The Sena chief said his party supports all development works in the region. However, if these projects adversely affect the common man, the party would not mind taking to streets in protest, he said.

He said the proposed satellite port at Wadhavan in Palghar district, planned by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, will be scrapped if people oppose it. Campaigning for Sena candidate and state PWD minister Eknath Shinde in Thane city, Thackeray said the party had a lion's share in whatever work the state government had done in the last five years. Coming down heavily on the opposition, he said the Congress and NCP have no issues or agenda to speak about in the upcoming polls.

