MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM: Leaders send their wishes on Twitter

Published: Nov 28, 2019, 19:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Thackeray took oath along with six experienced cabinet ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Picture/ANI-Twitter
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Picture/ANI-Twitter

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra after taking oath in a grand ceremony at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday evening.

He took oath along with six experienced cabinet ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and  Subhash Desai, NCP Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took oath as ministers in Thackeray’s cabinet.

As soon as the swearing-in ceremony concluded, leaders have flocked to Twitter to convey their best wishes to the newly-formed government.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, and union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh took to the microblogging site to congratulate Thackeray on taking charge as the chief minister. Modi also said that he is confident that the leader will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

Celebrities too did not shy away from congratulating the leaders. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter congratulate both chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and 'dearest friend' and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

uddhav thackeraymaharashtranarendra modichhagan bhujbalsachin pilotshiv senanationalist congress partycongress

Preparations begin at Shivaji Park before Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK