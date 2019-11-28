Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM: Leaders send their wishes on Twitter

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra after taking oath in a grand ceremony at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday evening.

He took oath along with six experienced cabinet ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance. Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took oath as ministers in Thackeray’s cabinet.

As soon as the swearing-in ceremony concluded, leaders have flocked to Twitter to convey their best wishes to the newly-formed government.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, and union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh took to the microblogging site to congratulate Thackeray on taking charge as the chief minister. Modi also said that he is confident that the leader will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.



I hope he will work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations and take Maharashtra forward on the road to development. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2019

Poonam Mahajan, BJP: Congratulations to Uddhavji on becoming Maharashtra CM. We'll see how far their 3-wheeler cart go. Only Sharad Pawarji is keeping this unnatural alliance together, Congress doesn't even have 10% say in the govt. They are just watching over from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tOxhy0KcUo — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Many congratulations to Sri Uddhavji Thackeray for taking charge as Chief Minister for Maharashtra and my best wishes to all 6 ministers who took oath today in Mumbai. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 28, 2019

Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition & government’s Common Minimum Program will prove to be instrumental for the growth of the state.

My best wishes! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 28, 2019

Celebrities too did not shy away from congratulating the leaders. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter congratulate both chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and 'dearest friend' and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Many Congratulations to you too my friend @AUThackeray I wish you my best. pic.twitter.com/ubhOeHYn5z — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2019

