Uddhav Thackeray thanks Salman Khan for donating 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for donating hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police. Taking to the micro-blogging site, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked the Dabangg 3 actor for donating 1 lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police Force.

"Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice," the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra tweeted. Uddhav Thackeray ended his caption with the hashtag, 'War against virus'. Responding to the Maharashtra CM's tweet, Salman Khan said, "Thank u @CMOMaharashtra @Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona."

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept ðð» pic.twitter.com/y51qvFVLgg — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2020

Interestingly, the Bollywood actor donated 1 lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police department from his personal care brand FRSH, which he launched recently. The news was shared by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal, who praised the actor for his noble gesture. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...." Kanal tweeted.

Earlier, Salman Khan's foundation 'Being Haangryy' had distributed ration packets to the underprivileged and needy people through a food truck facility in Mumbai.

