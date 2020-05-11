Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: COVID-19 cases expected to peak; any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in May and suggested that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously.

Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases,even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously: Maharashtra CM during video conference with PM today #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UON1XDBkRp — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I have read Wuhan is witnessing a second wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," Thackeray said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fifth video conference meeting with Chief Minister's.

"I request that if the need arises the state should be given central forces as police are under heavy pressure and their personnel are also getting infected," he added. Thackeray also stated that Mumbai local trains should be started again for the people who are engaged in essential services.

The interaction comes days ahead of the scheduled end of the nationwide lockdown on May 17. Maharashtra reported 1,278 new COVID 19 cases and 53 deaths on Sunday, the state health department said. The number of positive cases in the state rose to 22,171. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 in the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever