Uddhav Thackeray to education department: Make reading Preamble compulsory in schools

In view of it being the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the school education department to ensure that primary and middle school students across the state are compulsorily made to read out the Preamble in addition to singing the national anthem and taking the pledge before they begin their day.

As per the CM's directive, apart from the three compulsory rituals — reading the Preamble, singing the national anthem and taking the pledge — nothing else was necessary.

In fact, schools were asked to include reading of the Preamble for the first time in 2013, but were also given freedom to decide on the things that students would be made to do at the morning assembly before classes begin. Most of the schools, especially the state-run ones, follow the directive. But private schools headed by religious institutes and churches have their own prayers that are conducted after the mandatory recitals.

Representation pic

Sources in the government said the mandate comes in view of the fact that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed after considering the salient feature of the Preamble, which reflects in the government's common minimum programme. The move is also aimed at wooing the followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who headed the committee that compiled the country's Constitution. The Preamble has guidelines regarding the country's emphasis on secularism, justice, liberty, equality and dignity of individuals among others.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Sena leader said, "Uddhav ji hasn't issued a written directive but has asked the school education department to ensure implementation of his mandate. There is no uniformity in the paripath (recitals) that are held in schools. Religious songs are sung. Some schools have designed prayers that are based more on religious faith."

Meanwhile, principal of a zilla parishad (state-run) school, said, "Students of our school have been reading the Preamble since 2013. The morning assembly begins with the national anthem and even patriotic songs are sung. Then we tell students about the day's schedule and some of them are also asked to narrate stories. We also have a quiz on some days. Other than the three compulsory things, private or autonomous schools can add anything they want."



Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

Fr Francis Swamy, principal of St Mary's School, Mazagaon, said, "It is a good decision. Children should know about the preamble from early on." Calling it a reminder, Swamy added, "There has been an old regulation regarding it and this has been an activity until a couple of years ago in schools. Even now most of the textbooks have the Preamble. But, the group activity of reading it out dissolved with time with other activities coming in every time. The reminder will restart the process."

2013

Year schools were asked to include reading of the Preamble

