Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP over Ram temple delay, predicts 2019 loss

national

Uddhav slammed the Bharatiya Jatana Party indirectly by saying that there were some people who chanted "Ram-Ram" during elections but afterwards go on 'aa-ram mode' (relaxed mode)

Uddhav Thackeray

Mounting pressure on the BJP government at the Centre over the construction of a grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said if the Narendra Modi government dithered this time, it will not come to power in 2019. "Sarkaar bane na bane, mandir zaroor banna chahiye" (Whether the government comes back to power or not, but the grand Ram temple must be constructed," he said.

Addressing the media after a 30-minute darshan of the Ram Lalla, the Shiv sena supremo said no one should play with the sentiments of the Hindus in this matter. "Time, when Hindus were beaten up, is a thing of the past, Hindus now are powerful and have a voice," Thackeray said.

The Sena chief again repeated his party's commitment to an early construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said if the central government brought a Bill or an ordinance for the temple construction, his party would extend its absolute support.

He said though he experienced inner peace when he prayed before the idols of Ram Lalla, but rued as if it was a prison he was visiting. He also slammed the Bharatiya Jatana Party indirectly by saying that there were some people who chanted "Ram-Ram" during elections but afterwards go on 'aa-ram mode' (relaxed mode).

Even late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that the Hindus would not be beaten any longer, Thackeray said, adding that if the Modi government wanted to wait for the Supreme Court verdict, it should say so categorically to Lord Ram's followers.

Hundreds of Ram bhakts and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters poured in to the temple town ahead of the Dharma Sabha on Sunday, as district administration appeared overwhelmed by the numbers, which were expected to cross lakhs. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have not been conformed to in any way.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ayodhya, Omkar Singh tried to allay fears of any untoward incident and said all arrangements were in place.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever