Shiv Sena scrambles to get its story straight after alliance U-turn

After sealing BJP alliance following going-solo bravado, Shiv Sena boss warns party spokesperson against slip-ups in public

After months of taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vehemently declaring that they would not be joining hands again for the elections, the Shiv Sena is now scrambling to explain why it has done the exact opposite. A day after both parties announced their alliance for the 2019 general and Maharashtra Assembly polls, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting with its legislators to ensure there are no contradictions in their answers on this topic.

As recently as January 23, the Shiv Sena had, at its national executive committee meeting, passed a resolution to contest all elections in the future on its own, hinting at the end of its alliance with the BJP. However, on Monday, the saffron parties announced a surprise alliance to contest both the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly polls together. Aware that this about-turn would invite a slew of questions, the very next day, Thackeray held a meeting with the Sena spokespersons to brief how to answer such questions at public forums.



According to party insiders, the closed-door meeting was called in a bid to ensure there is no contradiction in thought, especially over the alliance U-turn. The one-hour meeting was held at Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, and was attended by Sena spokespersons Anil Parab, Manisha Kayande and Neelam Gorhe.

However, party spokesperson Gorhe insisted that it was a routine meeting. "On earlier occasions, too, Uddhavji had conducted meetings with party spokespersons to discuss different issues and the line that the party would take on the same. In fact, in today's meeting, the Sena chief instructed all spokespersons to try and ensure that all queries are answered," said Gorhe.



Long history together

The BJP-Sena alliance goes as far back as the late 1980s, when their Hindutva ideology brought them together. They also contested the last parliamentary elections in 2014 together. However, the union fell apart during the Assembly elections held in the same year, when BJP refused to accept Sena as its senior partner in the state polls.

The tussle between two parties escalated after Sena started expressing its displeasure over treatment meted out to them by the BJP. In fact, Sena ministers had even threatened to resign. But the last nail in the coffin was a recent speech that Thackeray made in rural Maharashtra, launching a veiled attack at the Prime Minister, even echoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement: "Chowkidar hi chor hain."



Replying to Thackeray's statement, CM Devendra Fadnavis hinted that Sena had crossed the "Laxman Rekha [safety barrier]" by attacking the PM. BJP national president Amit Shah, too, said at a rally that the BJP was prepared to crush its former ally. However, on Monday, they stunned everyone with the alliance.

'Cong-NCP frustrated'

Immediately after the announcement, the Congress-NCP started taking potshots at leaders from both camps, but were more critical of Thackeray. Responding to this, Gorhe said, "NCP was formed because its leaders had certain issues with the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. Despite their differences, both parties contested elections together. But the same isn't accepted when it is Sena and BJP, even though we have had many similarities in our agenda for the last 25 years.



Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Shah's parties have once again joined hands in a surprise alliance. Pic/Ashish Raje

"Congress-NCP had anticipated that our votes would be divided if we contested separately. But Sena-BJP inking this pre-poll alliance has shattered the Opposition's dream. Out of frustration, the Opposition leaders have launched this character assassination of the Sena chief."

Gorhe denied that the party had taken a step backward by agreeing to the partnership. She stated that most of the party demands — complete loan waiver for farmers, supporting construction of Ram Mandir, and moving Nanar refinery project out of Ratnagiri, among others — had been accepted by the BJP. "BJP leadership accepted most of the demands put forward by the Sena, thus, paving way for the pre-poll alliance," she added.

