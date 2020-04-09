Uddhav Thackeray: We will get better if we follow 'Wuhan-like' restrictions

A road at Bandra West that has been completely shut down by the BMC and police in an effort to contain the pandemic. Pic/Shadab Khan

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reassured people that the government was with everyone in fighting against the pandemic in Maharashtra, which has the largest number of infected patients so far. He also hinted at a Wuhan-like lockdown in the state for some more days.

"We are getting news from across the globe. The pandemic has intensified in the USA, Japan, and Singapore but China's Wuhan, where it all began, has lifted (lockdown) restrictions. But it took around 75 days for the situation to ease. I'm sure that we would also change our situation if we fought with similar caution," said the CM in a webcast.

The webcast happened a day after the CM met his Cabinet online to discuss the lockdown and further measures. Sources said that most ministers wanted to continue restrictions, if not everywhere but in the hotspots, for at least two more weeks. The Centre too has been keeping a watch on Maharashtra's crisis, Mumbai in particular. The state administration has asked districts to experiment with flexible timings for essential supplies. The supply chains are being improved even as the hotspots are being kept sealed.

Thackeray once again made an appeal for everyone to stay home. "Maharashtra reported its first (positive) case four weeks ago. The number of cases is increasing and it's a concern but you don't need to panic. We're all fighting it tooth and nail. I regret what you all are going through but consider your homes as forts (that protect us from the outside attacks). Keep your family happy. I also request television channels to ensure healthy entertainment even while informing us about the pandemic," he said.

Fight for economy, next

The CM, who himself has a heart ailment and follows a strict diet and exercise routine, had a word of advice for the high-risk population that suffers from cardiac issues, diabetes, and obesity. "Stay home but stay healthy; don't eat what harms your health. Practise yoga and light exercising. I need you, fitter, mentally and physically, to fight the next war against the poor economy," he said.

Fever clinics in two days

Thackeray said fever clinics would be set up everywhere to treat complaints of cough, sneezing and fever in order to prevent people from going to major hospitals. The patients treated here would be advised next course of action. "The major hospitals have been notified in three categories. The companies which do not make ventilators have diversified for making these all-important machines that we need in large quantities. We are making masks and PPEs," the CM said.

76

No. of days China's Wuhan city was under complete lockdown

Appeal to retired soldiers

Thackeray asked retired soldiers of the defence medical corps as also retired ward boys and nurses to join the state healthcare apparatus. Interested people may mail their request to covidyoddha@gmail.com.

The CM has also asked trained paramedic workforce without any jobs to apply for jobs on this e-mail.

