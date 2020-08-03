Uddhav Thackeray wishes Amit Shah a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Shah said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital following advice of doctors. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Thackeray wished Shah, who has been admitted in the hospital for treatment, a speedy recovery.

"On learning about Shah's indisposition, the chief minister wished him well so that he resumes normal activities with usual vigour," the statement said.

