Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law passes away

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law Madhav Patankar passed away at a private hospital here, Shiv Sena sources said on Monday.

He was 78 and the father of Saamana Group Editor Rashmi U. Thackeray. A businessman from Dombivali in Thane, Patankar breathed his last at Criticare Hospital in Andheri.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise and offered her condolences to the bereaved family members.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever