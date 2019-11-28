Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park: Mumbai police issues traffic advisory and diversions

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony which will take place at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 9 pm on Thursday.

The police said that no parking would be allowed from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction till MB Raut Road on Swatatra Veer Savarkar Road, Keluskar Road, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadsaheb Rege Marg, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, N.C.Kelkar Marg, Kirti College Lane, Kashinath Dhuru Road, P. Balu Mark, Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, Worli Koliwada, RAK 4 Road, Five Gardens, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ranade Road, P.N Kotnis Road.

Dear Mumbaikars,



Please be advised about the alternate routes and diversions around Shivaji Park Ground, Dadar on the occasion of Oath-Taking ceremony of Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Dt. 28/11/2019 between 1500 hours and 2100 hours. pic.twitter.com/NljoPqpYcC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 28, 2019

The police also added that all the vehicles coming to drop the participants will drop them at the alignment point. All public parking lots will be free for parking.

Buses plying supporters from the western and northern suburbs will drop the people at Mahim junction. Those coming from Eastern Express Highway will be dropped at Dadar TT circle and the people from South Mumbai will be dropped at Ravindra Natyamandir.

Preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony. Nearly 15,000 wooden planks, over 70 labourers busy building a 100x60 feet stage, along with half-a-dozen tempos carrying heavy equipment dominated the scene.

Check out the Live updates on Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates