Udit Narayan: Live singing one of toughest things

Udit Narayan talks about his appearance in Rising Star 2 as a guest judge and more



Udit Narayan

Veteran singer Udit Narayan considers live singing to be one of the toughest things to do. Udit, known for songs like "Pehla nasha", "Kuch kuch hota hai" and "Kyo kisi ko", will soon appear as a guest judge on Rising Star 2, which is a live singing reality show. "Live singing is one of the most toughest things one can ever do, even professional singers get nervous at times. But the top eight contestants of 'Rising Star 2' have mesmerised the entire nation with their outstanding performance," Udit said in a statement.

"They may not be professional singers but hats off to them for their confidence," he added. Rising Star 2 is aired on Colors channel.

