Udit Sehgal the upcoming singing sensation of Bollywood

Delhi da Munda Udit Sehgal who is the upcoming singing star of Bollywood soon to become the A-lister vocalist of the country. Started to learn singing at the age of 12 Udit always showed interest in music which soon got adapted as a hobby. Having his musical interest fluctuating from rock music to slow melodies Udit couldn't stop himself from persuading singing.

Udit started his training as a western classical vocalist and started learning guitar at the age of 15. The craze of music made him hit the b'town world winning a number of competitions, creating cahoots about the rising star amongst the top melodist of Bollywood.

Being aware of the tremendous competition in the field Udit left no stone unturned to get on his musical journey to achieve his goals and fulfill his dreams. When asked about his passion for music Udit says "Music is the soul to my existence and singing is how I express myself .. and it’s a great feeling when you put it down in your own lyrics and express yourself"

Udit Sehgal got his first break with the song 'Dooriyan' written by Udit himself with his band which was released on his Youtube channel which became a massive hit. That motivated Udit for his next 'Tu chal saath' which was released by zee music. Followed by songs 'Sohneya' 'tera hone laga hoon' and many more. His song 'Woh' in collaborations with T-series received tremendous appreciation crossing 2million views and counting.

Udit Sehgal has become one of the renowned names in the music shows going live and giving blockbuster performances across the globe, Udit has shared the stage with the biggest names of the industry like Vishal Shekhar, Atif Aslam, Guru Randhawa, Hardy Sandhu, Prateek Kulad and many more.

Udit Sehgal is currently working on a Bollywood commercial named 'Afreen' which will be released later this year. Also, a project naming 'Khaali Zindagi' is in the pipeline in collaboration with Dj shadow. Surely! Udit's fans can't wait to see him giving a blockbuster performance as a vocalist for an A-lister super soon.

