UEFA Champions League: Ajax pull off a shocking win vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming for a fourth consecutive Champions League title after winning the last three with Real Madrid, gave Juventus the lead ahead in the 28th minute with an emphatic header, his sixth goal of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ajax continued their giant-killing act after eliminating Real Madrid by producing a spell-binding display of passing football to win 2-1 away to Juventus.

Reaching the last-four stage for the first time since 1996/97, Ajax's 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt headed the winner from the corner in the 67th minute of the quarter-final second leg as the Dutch side came from behind to clinch a 3-2 aggregate win.

But Donny van de Beek levelled six minutes later before the visitors swept Juventus aside in the second half.

Can we go on to win the competition? Well, we are in the semi-finals now. And we have eliminated two of the favourites in the last two rounds. The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?," said De Ligt after the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Champions League caused quite a stir on Twitter:

Not his fault Juventus did not make it into the Semi-finals.



The Squad is so damn Average, no one even scored in the Knockout games for Juve except him. He scored 5 Goals all by himself.



You're the BEST & always will be. Cristiano Ronaldo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/69TiPGLvQq — KeYraN MGR (@kiran_aale) April 16, 2019

For the first time since 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/8vhyqGcLDX — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2019

From 2007 onwards Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the CL semi-finals in every year except ones in which a Toy Story film has been released — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 16, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room after loosing to Ajax #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/4LxDg0hlJJ — ÏÂÂαÉ¾ÔÂÂαÔÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@ReaIJoker) April 16, 2019

From 2007 until the present day Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the #ChampionsLeague semi-finals every year except when a new Toy Story is released in cinemas.



What a stat @oilysailor ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



More âÂÂ¡ https://t.co/KwvqS2PANV #Juve #UCL pic.twitter.com/RDlVVlnNJy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 17, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo x 18/19 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥



Yet another astonishing UCL campaign.



Simply the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/a3FEGW4VxG — #GraciasCristiano (@omar_alshayji) April 17, 2019

We are with you @Cristiano.



You will comeback stronger ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/5AGGWDF4Yj — Cristiano Ronaldo â¬ÂÂâ¬ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Cr7Fran4ever) April 17, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm joining Juve to win the champions league

Ajax: Hold me beer #JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/EIEEdRo0zM — KADUNA KINGðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@TBoywonder) April 16, 2019

This season's UEFA Champions League will be the first without Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-finals since 2009/10, when he was eliminated at the round of 16 stage. pic.twitter.com/vAhD0PJc78 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) April 16, 2019

Juventus scored 5 goals in the Knock Out stages & Cristiano Ronaldo scored all 5 of them.



One can only do so much.pic.twitter.com/M9drx7igyy — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 16, 2019

EMRE CAN :: I lost champions league final against Cristiano Ronaldo last season.



This year i want to win it with him ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/1yOI4Fg078 — LIVERPOOL 2-0 chelsea ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ LFC ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ´ (@heiress_jacin) April 16, 2019

Moral of the story :



If Real Madrid is nothing without Cristiano Ronaldo, then Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing without Real Madrid.#JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/YHPc2R30Rk — Stump.Microphone (@MicrophoneStump) April 16, 2019

The way Ajax dragged Cristiano Ronaldo away from the Champions league..#juvaja #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/shlRiF7tAr — Engr Frosh ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@EngrFrosh) April 16, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo trying to get to the #UCL semi finals like... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/OPq26Bkjxk — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 16, 2019

Ajax knock Juventus out of the Champions League!



This will be the first semifinals in 9 years without Cristiano Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/H1HrUbV4dw — TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 16, 2019

