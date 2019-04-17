UEFA Champions League: Ajax pull off a shocking win vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus

Updated: Apr 17, 2019, 13:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming for a fourth consecutive Champions League title after winning the last three with Real Madrid, gave Juventus the lead ahead in the 28th minute with an emphatic header, his sixth goal of the competition.

Ajax continued their giant-killing act after eliminating Real Madrid by producing a spell-binding display of passing football to win 2-1 away to Juventus.

Reaching the last-four stage for the first time since 1996/97, Ajax's 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt headed the winner from the corner in the 67th minute of the quarter-final second leg as the Dutch side came from behind to clinch a 3-2 aggregate win.

But Donny van de Beek levelled six minutes later before the visitors swept Juventus aside in the second half.

Can we go on to win the competition? Well, we are in the semi-finals now. And we have eliminated two of the favourites in the last two rounds. The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?," said De Ligt after the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Champions League caused quite a stir on Twitter:

