UEFA Champions League: Ajax pull off a shocking win vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming for a fourth consecutive Champions League title after winning the last three with Real Madrid, gave Juventus the lead ahead in the 28th minute with an emphatic header, his sixth goal of the competition.
Ajax continued their giant-killing act after eliminating Real Madrid by producing a spell-binding display of passing football to win 2-1 away to Juventus.
Reaching the last-four stage for the first time since 1996/97, Ajax's 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt headed the winner from the corner in the 67th minute of the quarter-final second leg as the Dutch side came from behind to clinch a 3-2 aggregate win.
But Donny van de Beek levelled six minutes later before the visitors swept Juventus aside in the second half.
Can we go on to win the competition? Well, we are in the semi-finals now. And we have eliminated two of the favourites in the last two rounds. The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?," said De Ligt after the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Champions League caused quite a stir on Twitter:
Not his fault Juventus did not make it into the Semi-finals.— KeYraN MGR (@kiran_aale) April 16, 2019
The Squad is so damn Average, no one even scored in the Knockout games for Juve except him. He scored 5 Goals all by himself.
You're the BEST & always will be. Cristiano Ronaldo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/69TiPGLvQq
For the first time since 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/8vhyqGcLDX— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2019
From 2007 onwards Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the CL semi-finals in every year except ones in which a Toy Story film has been released— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 16, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room after loosing to Ajax #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/4LxDg0hlJJ— ÏÂÂαÉ¾ÔÂÂαÔÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@ReaIJoker) April 16, 2019
From 2007 until the present day Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the #ChampionsLeague semi-finals every year except when a new Toy Story is released in cinemas.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 17, 2019
What a stat @oilysailor ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
More âÂÂ¡ https://t.co/KwvqS2PANV #Juve #UCL pic.twitter.com/RDlVVlnNJy
Cristiano Ronaldo x 18/19 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥— #GraciasCristiano (@omar_alshayji) April 17, 2019
Yet another astonishing UCL campaign.
Simply the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/a3FEGW4VxG
We are with you @Cristiano.— Cristiano Ronaldo â¬ÂÂâ¬ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Cr7Fran4ever) April 17, 2019
You will comeback stronger ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/5AGGWDF4Yj
You deserve better King @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/00x1ok7aRr— CRISMADRID (@4_madhu) April 17, 2019
The Best in historyðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ— GøgóðÂÂÂÂ¸ (@MaGdaSabry7) April 16, 2019
I Love you foreverâÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤. @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/5VmRPMBgPH
Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm joining Juve to win the champions league— KADUNA KINGðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@TBoywonder) April 16, 2019
Ajax: Hold me beer #JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/EIEEdRo0zM
This season's UEFA Champions League will be the first without Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-finals since 2009/10, when he was eliminated at the round of 16 stage. pic.twitter.com/vAhD0PJc78— Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) April 16, 2019
Juventus scored 5 goals in the Knock Out stages & Cristiano Ronaldo scored all 5 of them.— TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 16, 2019
One can only do so much.pic.twitter.com/M9drx7igyy
EMRE CAN :: I lost champions league final against Cristiano Ronaldo last season.— LIVERPOOL 2-0 chelsea ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ LFC ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ´ (@heiress_jacin) April 16, 2019
This year i want to win it with him ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/1yOI4Fg078
Moral of the story :— Stump.Microphone (@MicrophoneStump) April 16, 2019
If Real Madrid is nothing without Cristiano Ronaldo, then Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing without Real Madrid.#JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/YHPc2R30Rk
The way Ajax dragged Cristiano Ronaldo away from the Champions league..#juvaja #JuveAjax pic.twitter.com/shlRiF7tAr— Engr Frosh ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@EngrFrosh) April 16, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo trying to get to the #UCL semi finals like... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/OPq26Bkjxk— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 16, 2019
Ajax knock Juventus out of the Champions League!— TeamCRonaldo Fans (@TeamCRonaldo) April 16, 2019
This will be the first semifinals in 9 years without Cristiano Ronaldo.pic.twitter.com/H1HrUbV4dw
