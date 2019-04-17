UEFA Champions League: Liverpool are best team in the world, says wary Porto boss

football

Sergio Conceicao

FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao reckons Liverpool are "the best team in the world" on their day as the Portuguese side face up to the daunting prospect of overturning a two-goal deficit in their Champions League quarter-final.

The teams meet at the Estadio do Dragao tonight in the second leg of their last-eight tie, with Porto needing a historic comeback to go through after losing 2-0 at Anfield last week with Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino scoring.

While Porto have won all four home games in the Champions League this season, Liverpool travel to northern Portugal on top of the Premier League and unbeaten in 16 games.

"They are everything I like about football. I like the way they play, the way they are with the ball and without it," Conceicao said. "In my opinion, a lot of the time just now they are the best team in the world."

