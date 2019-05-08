UEFA Champions League: Pochettino urges Tottenham to make history against Ajax

football

Pochettino is convinced Tottenham can still reach the club's maiden Champions League final despite losing the first leg in North London last week

Tottenham manager Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Tottenham to seize their unexpected chance to make history as they try to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final second leg tonight.

Pochettino is convinced Tottenham can still reach the club's maiden Champions League final despite losing the first leg in North London last week Many pundits and fans claim Tottenham have blown their opportunity after Donny van de Beek's strike gave Ajax a priceless lead to defend in Amsterdam. Tottenham go into their biggest game for decades on a low note after losing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday. It was a third successive loss in all competitions for Spurs.

Tottenham are trying to reach their first European final since the 1984 UEFA Cup, have to focus on the challenge presented by Ajax's young side. Pochettino, however, remained upbeat and hopes his confident attitude transfers to his players against Ajax.

"We have ahead two 'finals' against Ajax and Everton and it's in our hands to be in a good position at the end of the season," Pochettino said. But, while the Argentine is yet to win a major trophy, he has steered Tottenham to the brink of major success.

"No-one believed we'd be in this position," Pochettino said. "We are in a position where it depends on us to be in the [Champions League] final or not and then it depends on us to finish in the {EPL] top four. It's a massive week. But whatever happens I am going to feel proud."

