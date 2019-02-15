UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid win VAR over Ajax!

football

Video Assistant Referee makes contentious UEFA Champions League debut by denying Ajax an opening goal as hosts go down 1-2 to Real Madrid in pre-quarterfinal first leg encounter

Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico (second from right) heads to score against Real Madrid but the goal is disallowed after the Video Assistant Referee deems Tagliafico's teammate Dusan Tadic (fourth from left) to be off-side

Real Madrid needed a late winner from Marco Asensio and VAR's debut in the Champions League to beat a spirited Ajax 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 on Wednesday. Ajax have not beaten Madrid in 24 years and thought they were on their way at the Johan Cruyff Arena when Nicolas Tagliafico headed home after a Thibaut Courtois error.

But referee Damir Skomina judged Dusan Tadic to be offside upon review and Madrid showed no pity on their youthful opponents, Karim Benzema and Asensio scoring two precious away goals in the second half.



Real's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the opener against Ajax in Amsterdam. Pic/AFP

Hakim's equaliser

Hakim Ziyech's equaliser at least keeps Ajax in touch heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu but Asensio's 87th-minute winner was a sucker-punch in a match the Dutch team had largely dominated. Their ruled out opener will only add to the sense of what might have been and it was no surprise to see a cluster of red and white shirts surrounding the officials at the final whistle.

VAR has been introduced to the Champions League for the first time in this year's knock-out stages and leaflets were distributed to the media before kick-off, one of the points explaining how reviews should only be for "clear and obvious mistakes". UEFA later tweeted Ajax's goal was "correctly overturned for offside" but Tadic's intervention on Courtois was minimal and it seemed generous to deem it enough for a call to be reversed.

"We can't see the replay," Madrid coach Santiago Solari said. "We have to be confident in what the referees say." "I saw it," said Ajax's Erik ten Hag. "It was not offside and nor a foul on the goalkeeper either." Still, there was more than an hour to play and Ajax were twice easily undone on the counter.

Ajax undone

Frenkie de Jong, who will join Barcelona in the summer, and Matthijs de Ligt, who could follow him, were each beaten as Ajax stumbled at home.



A screen grab of the gesture

Bale risks ban for obscene gesture

Gareth Bale risks being banned for an upcoming Clasico v Barcelona after being reported by La Liga for making an obscene gesture to Atletico Madrid fans after scoring goal the third goal in Real's 3-1 win last weekend. In a statement, La Liga said Bale was accused of "raising his right arm towards his head, a gesture of provocation towards the supporters, and then making a possibly obscene gesture by raising his bent arm and hitting it half-way up with the other hand." The gesture, known as a "sleeve-cutter", is seen as highly offensive in Spain. If found guilty, Bale risks a ban of anything from one to 12 games.

