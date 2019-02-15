UEFA Champions League: Son shines for Kane-less Spurs

football

"Harry or Dele are very important for us but we have players who can come in and do well

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min after the win against Dortmund

In-form forward Son Heung-min said Tottenham are showing they have the squad to cope without the injured Harry Kane and Dele Alli after a comprehensive 3-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Son started a brilliant second-half display in the last-16 first leg at Wembley by opening the scoring from Jan Vertonghen's excellent cross, before Vertonghen and substitute Fernando Llorente put Mauricio Pochettino's men on course for the last eight in the final seven minutes.

"Harry or Dele are very important for us but we have players who can come in and do well. We showed that, Fernando came on too and scored an important goal," said Son, who hailed the impact of Vertonghen from an unfamiliar left wing-back role. "Jan is technically unbelievable and can play in any position. One goal and an assist - I am very happy for him. He deserved it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever