Champions League: We need more quality, says Manchester United's Lukaku

Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku rues team's poor ball play after 0-1 quarter-final first-leg home defeat to Barcelona

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku (left) and Paul Pogba wear a dejected look during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Barcelona at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku called on Manchester United to play with "arrogance and confidence" against Barcelona as they seek to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face an uphill battle at the Camp Nou next week after Luke Shaw's own goal gave Barca a 1-0 win in Wednesday's match at Old Trafford. United rallied after that early setback and unsettled Ernesto Valverde's side, giving Lukaku and his teammates confidence of a memorable turnaround in Spain next Tuesday.



Barca's Luis Suarez is jubilant after scoring the winner against Man Utd on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

"We have to believe and have the desire and more quality than today," said the Belgium striker. "Be better on the ball and then you never know what can happen in football. I don't think we played with the same arrogance and confidence on the ball [early on]. Second half we tried and the first 20 minutes of the second half we were there. It's something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there and not concede a goal and score early."

Wednesday saw United fail to muster a shot on target for the first time in a Champions League match since 2005, but there was some promising build-up play. "Definitely [they are beatable]," Lukaku added. "On the day you can score from one chance and that's what they did today."

