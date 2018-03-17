UEFA charges Besiktas for cat interruption

UEFA charged Besiktas for allowing a cat to hold up a Champions League match. The Turkish club face action for fans throwing objects onto the pitch, blocked stairways in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Bayern



Representational Picture

UEFA charged Besiktas for allowing a cat to hold up a Champions League match. The Turkish club face action for fans throwing objects onto the pitch, blocked stairways in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Bayern. A UEFA spokesman told that the appearance of the cat comes under insufficient organisation.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever