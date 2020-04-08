UEFA chief: Liverpool deserve to win English Premier League crown

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday that there is "no way" Liverpool should finish the season without the Premier League title, even if the campaign is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool appeared set to secure a first English top-flight title in 30 years when the season was suspended, sitting 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

"There is no way Liverpool could end without the title. If the matches are played, then they will almost certainly win it -- theoretically, they still haven't earned the title but they almost certainly will," Ceferin told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa. "In case the matches cannot be played, we will need to find a way... "And, once again, I see no scenario according to which Liverpool would not be the winners.

I realise fans might be disappointed if the match is played in an empty stadium or even if it is resolved around a table, but I believe that one way or another they will win the title." All major European leagues are currently suspended, as are the Champions League and Europa League competitions. When asked if Ceferin thought games could played this summer, he said he was "optimistic". "I'm an optimist," he added.

"Of course, there is nothing I can guarantee or promise. It all depends of the situation in those countries, it will all depend on whether the circumstances will be safe enough so that by playing football nobody will be put in danger."

