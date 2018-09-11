Search

UEFA Nations League: Denmark loss a learning experience for Wales youngsters, says Ryan Giggs

Sep 11, 2018, 14:04 IST | PA Sport

"But you had a team who played two competitive games in a short space of time and a team that didn't Ã¢ÂÂ and it showed in the end."

Wales's Gareth Bale (centre) chats with the referee during their UEFA Nations League tie against Denmark on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs felt Wales' defeat to Denmark was a learning curve" for his young players. Christian Eriksen scored in each half as Denmark ran out comfortable 2-0 UEFA Nations League winners in Aarhus on Sunday.

"It wasn't easy after the highs of Thursday to get back up again," Giggs said, referring to their 4-1 Nations League win against Ireland. "Against a good team and physically with the quick turnaround we found it difficult. But the lads kept going and for the young players it's a learning curve. I tried to freshen it up as much as I could and also keep that rhythm of playing. "But you had a team who played two competitive games in a short space of time and a team that didn't – and it showed in the end."

Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs

