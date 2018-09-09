UEFA Nations League: Italy lacking in confidence, says Mancini following Poland draw

football

Jorginho's penalty 12 minutes from time made amends after the Chelsea midfielder's blunder had allowed former Napoli teammate Piotr Zielinski's opener for Poland

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini believes that only confidence is needed to turn a mediocre Italy into a world class team again after Jorginho rescued a point for the new-look Azzurri in a 1-1 draw against Poland in their UEFA Nations League opener here on Friday.

Jorginho's penalty 12 minutes from time made amends after the Chelsea midfielder's blunder had allowed former Napoli teammate Piotr Zielinski's opener for Poland. "I knew it was going to be difficult. They are a team that, at this moment, have more confidence than us," said Mancini. "In the first half we made some technical mistakes, but then in the second half the guys were good," Mancini added.

