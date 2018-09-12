UEFA Nations League: Italy showed desire in 0-1 loss to Portugal, insists Mancini

football

An Andre Silva strike just after the break ensured Portugal went top of their Nations League Group 3 with three points from their first game in Lisbon. "We must grow," said Mancini

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini remains defiant his strategy will reap rewards after a 0-1 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League piled pressure on the Italy coach as the country craves a victory to ease the pain of their World Cup absence.

"If a young player doesn't play at a high level then it's clear that they'll struggle in the first few games. I didn't enjoy the defeat, but I did like the team's desire to keep trying right until the end, even if they were at risk of conceding a second goal. "This was the right attitude to have. We don't want to be relegated and we still want to finish among the top teams in the group."

