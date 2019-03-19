UEFA probing Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration

football

After scoring the decisive penalty, Ronaldo replicated Simeone's gesture after the Spaniards' first leg win by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin. A decision will be taken by UEFA on March 21

UEFA yesterday opened an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration after scoring a hat-trick in Juventus' Champions League comeback win against Atletico Madrid last week.

European football's governing body said Ronaldo was facing charges of "improper conduct" after he mimicked Diego Simeone's gesture in last Tuesday's 3-0 win that sent Juventus through 3-2 on aggregate.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he is confident Ronaldo will not be fined or suspended. "I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban," said Allegri.

