UEFA to look into Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Valencia

The Portuguese was sent off after half an hour of Juventus's 2-0 away win after appearing to put his hand on the head of Valencia's Jeison Murillo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts next to Juventus' Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2018. Pic/AFP

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings over Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Valencia in the Champions League recently. The Portuguese was sent off after half an hour of Juventus's 2-0 away win after appearing to put his hand on the head of Valencia's Jeison Murillo.

He received an automatic one-match ban which cannot be appealed, and UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body (UCED) has announced it will now look at the red card when it convenes on September 27.

PA Sport understands the UCED is unlikely to extend the ban as it is not going to be looking at any dissent in this case, or the manner in which Ronaldo left the field. As of now, Ronaldo will miss Juve's home match against Young Boys on October 2.

