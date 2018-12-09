UFC: It's time for the much anticipated Featherweight Title Bouts

other-sports

After one event in Las Vegas and another Down Under, it’s time for the UFC Octagon to cross into Canada for the third and final time this year. UFC 231 takes place at Scotiabank Arena which is a multi-purpose arena and home to many Canadian Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL)

UFC 231 brings the best featherweights on the planet and the evening’s main event is headlined by the highly anticipated Featherweight Title bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Brian Ortega. The co-main event will feature the women’s bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battling for the vacant flyweight strap.

Watch UFC 231 Live and Exclusive on Sunday, 9th December 2018 at 8.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD

