UFC star Conor McGregor doesn't believe in spending lavishly

other-sports

UFC star Conor McGregor's coach and friend John Kavanagh said that whether it is his cars â Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces, or his suits or expensive watches, it is all given to him

Conor McGregor

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Conor McGregor's estimated net worth is £78million (approx Rs 704 crore), but he does not spend money for a flashy lifestyle. McGregor's coach and friend John Kavanagh has told British tabloid, The Sun, that whether it is his cars — Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces, or his suits or expensive watches, it is all given to him.

"He's as competitive now with his business, his whiskey, as he is with his fighting. It sounds weird but he doesn't actually spend much money; everything he wears he's paid to wear; everything he drives is given to him," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates