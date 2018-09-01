UIDAI extends banks' deadline for minimum Aadhaar updation

national

The authority asks banks to ensure that eight enrolments or updations are carried out daily in each stipulated branch from November 1, 2018

Visitors speak to a bank employee regarding digital transactions with an Aadhaar card at a Digi Dhan Mela in Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

In a breather to banks, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended till November 1 the deadline for banks to do minimum Aadhaar enrolments and updations in identified branches, according to a communication sent to banks.

The UIDAI has asked banks to ensure that at least eight enrolments or updations are carried out daily in each stipulated branch from November 1, 2018, to avoid financial disincentives to be applicable from July 2018.

On June 1, the UIDAI had said that stipulated bank branches with Aadhaar facility would have to ensure at least eight enrolments or updations in each branch daily from July 1, 2018, 12 per day per branch from October 1, and to 16 from January 1, 2019 onwards. The authority had outlined that non-compliance would attract financial disincentives.

Under the new deadline, the banks will have to ensure that minimum enrolment or updation be raised to 12 from January 1, 2019, and 16 from April 1, 2019, according to the UIDAI directive. It has promised that the banks meeting the fresh targets by the revised deadline of November will not face "financial disincentives" between July and October.

