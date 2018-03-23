UIDAI: No one will be denied benefits due to lack of data updation

The Aadhaar issuing authority, UIDAI, has no data on those who have been denied benefits for want of the 12-digit biometric identification number, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday



The Aadhaar issuing authority, UIDAI, has no data on those who have been denied benefits for want of the 12-digit biometric identification number, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday. The information was given by Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO , UIDAI, after the top court asked him whether there was any official data on how many people have been denied benefits either due to want of Aadhaar or due to failure of their authentication.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which allowed Pandey to make a power-point presentation, also pointed out that unaware and illiterate persons can "be left high and dry" as, over time, fingerprints fade.

"We had no means to know as to how many persons have been denied benefits...Is there any official data on denial of services?" the bench said. The CEO, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, said the UIDAI has no data about persons who have been denied benefits for want of Aadhaar or due to lack of authentication.

Pandey, however, said no person shall be denied any benefit if there is any failure in authentication due to lack of updation of data and various circulars from authorities including from the Cabinet Secretary have been issued in this regard. The Aadhaar Act makes sure people are not denied benefits, he said.

