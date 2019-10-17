Ujda Chaman: Sunny Singh wishes Karva Chauth in style

Ever since Sunny Singh made his debut, the actor has been receiving all the praises for her quirky and exceptional acting skills. On the occasion of Karva Chauth, the makers dropped a fresh motion poster of the movie that will certainly tickle your funnybone.

The motion poster opens with a dark background and a woman's hand holding a sieve, looking at the moon and as she brings the sieve down, the moon turns out to be the face of Sunny Singh's character "Chaman Kohli' with his bald head.

Sunny Singh shared the motion poster on his social media handle with the caption, "Aaj Toh Saari Ladkiyaan Iss Chand Ki Deewani Hogi! Sabhi Ko Meri Taraf Se #KarwaChauth Mubarak."

Within no time, Sunny received a great response from the fans for its unique and quirky take. One social media user commented, "I am in love with this new chand", while another user wrote: "chaand py chaand". One of the Sunny's fan replied, "Iss chand ki waise bhi kayi deewani hain."

A quirky tale on how men deal with premature balding, Ujda Chaman is set to release on November 8, a day later than Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, which deals with the same subject.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Ujda Chaman filmmaker Abhishek Pathak said, ""It is unethical on Dinesh's [Vijan, producer] part to advance the release so that the film can release a day before our offering. Are they scared of my film when they have a big star like Ayushmann Khurrana [fronting their movie]? While I think they have an upper hand, it appears that they feel they are on shaky ground and hence, are resorting to such things."

Pathak's film is an official remake of Malayalam film Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017).

