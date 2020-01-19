UK announces plan to mark the Brexit moment on January 31

London: The British government has announced plans for gala events on the night of January 31 when the country officially leaves the European Union after a prolonged political stalemate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to make a speech that night to mark the occasion after holding a special Cabinet session in the north of England to emphasize his government's plan to spread opportunity northward.

The government plans to mark Brexit by projecting a clock onto the prime minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street that will count down until 11 pm when the break takes place. The entire government neighbourhood of Whitehall is to be illuminated for the occasion as part of a light show, with Union flags flown on all the poles in Parliament Square. The government will also circulate a commemorative coin that will enter circulation that day.

Johnson's government is no longer actively pushing a plan to have the familiar chimes of the Big Ben clock tower sound at 11 pm despite a private fundraising push in support of activating the chimes.

Britain voted in a 2016 referendum to become the first nation to leave the 28-nation EU bloc. A transition period will last until the end of 2020 as negotiators try to forge a trade arrangement between Britain and the remaining EU nations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever