UK asks its food industry to reduce 20 per cent calories in their food products

In an attempt to tackle the growing obesity problem in the country, the UK government has called out on its food industry for a 20 per cent cutback in the calorie levels of core food products, by the year 2024. According to a report by Public Health England, an agency of the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, overweight boys in England consume 500 extra calories every day. Girls in the same weight category exceed the recommended limit by 290 calories a day.

It also mentions the launch of the latest `One You¿ campaign, encouraging adults to follow the 400-600-600 routine, which involves consuming 400 calories at breakfast, and 600 for lunch and dinner, as adults in the nation consume in the excess of 200-300 calories every day.

The report indicated that the expenditure that the National Health Service has to incur to treat obesity-related conditions every year runs around the six billion pounds mark. The government has thus decided to take matters into their own hands and challenge the food industry to reduce the calorie count in various foods, along with persuading the common masses to make wiser food decisions.

¿The simple truth is on average we need to eat less. Children and adults routinely eat too many calories and it¿s why so many are overweight or obese. Industry can help families by finding innovative ways to lower the calories in the food we all enjoy and promoting UK business leadership on the world stage in tackling obesity,¿ said Duncan Selbie, Chief Executive of PHE. Categories of food covered by the programme include pizzas, ready meals, ready-made sandwiches, meat products and savoury snacks.

