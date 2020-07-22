UK 'avoided' looking into Russia Brexit meddling

A long-awaited report published on Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticised the UK government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

While the report from the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said it would be "difficult — if not impossible — to prove" allegations that Russia sought to influence the referendum, it was clear that the government "was slow to recognise the existence of the threat" even after evidence emerged of Russian interference in the US elections back in 2014.

"As a result, the government did not take action to protect the UK's process in 2016," the report said. "Serious questions needed to be asked" why ministers didn't look into the issue, the authors said. The report says Russia sees Britain as one of its top intelligence targets in the West, and that Russian influence in the UK is the "new normal."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever