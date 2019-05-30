UK Board 10th Result 2019: Uttarakhand Class 10 Results declared at uaresults.nic.in

results

Check your Uttarakhand Class 10 Results on May 30, 2019, at their official website uaresults.nic.in or on Jagran Josh

Uttarakhand Board Results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board is set to announce the UK Board 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand Class 10 Results on May 30, 2019, at their official website uaresults.nic.in. The declaration of UBSE result 2019 online not only be done on the official site but also on Jagran Josh. The results of the UBSE 10th students will be displayed on the official website of the board soon after their announcement. The students can view their UK Board 10th Result 2019 through the link provided below. In order to view their UBSE 10th Result will be required to provide the requisite information in the fields to get their UK Board 10th Result 2019. The steps to download the Uttarakhand Board 10th Result are as follows

Steps to check UK Board Class 10 Result 2019

Click on the link uk10.jagranjosh.com

Fill the require information in the fields provided

Click on the submit button

View and Download the Uttarakhand Board 10th Result

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) was established in the year 2001. It was established to regulate the secondary level education in the state. Before the formulation of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), the board level examinations were conducted under Uttaranchal Shiksha Evam Pariksha Parishad which was later renamed Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) in the year 2008. The board has made tremendous growth in the very short span of time and currently, has more than 10000 affiliated schools and every year 3 lakh plus students participate in the UK Board 10th Examination and UK Board 12th Examination.

