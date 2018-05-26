UK Board 12th Result 2018: Uttarakhand Class 12 Results declared, Check Uaresults.Nic.In

Students can check their UK Board 12th Result 2018 on Jagran Josh. The UK Board 12th Result 2018 is also available on official website - uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)'s UK Board 12th Result 2018have been declared today, May 26th on the official website uaresults.nic.in. Students can check the same on uk12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their UK Board 12th Result 2018 on Jagran Josh

The UK Board 12th Result 2018 is also available on official website - uaresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for some students to acquire their results through the board's official website, since it may face technical difficulties owing to the large amount of traffic that it will receive. In such cases you can still your result in the steps given below...

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - uk12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> View and download UK Board 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

The role of NIC Uttarakhand is limited to technical support to concerned Institution/board for hosting the examination results on NIC's website. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board.

