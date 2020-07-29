UK Board result 2020: Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 scores declared at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020

Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in uaresults.nic.in

Click on the result tab and you will be redirected to a new page

Choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference

Check result through SMS

Students can also access their results via SMS by sending message UK12 ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

More than 2.7 lakh students had appeared for the annual certificate exams conducted by the state education board.