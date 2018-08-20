UK confirms Nirav Modi's presence in the country, CBI moves extradition request

national

The officials on Monday said that the agency has now moved an extradition request

Nirav Modi

Responding to CBI's request, authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed that fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi is in their territory. The officials on Monday said that the agency has now moved an extradition request.

The agency has sent the request through proper channels. It has been submitted to the Home Ministry which will send it to the UK through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.

The CBI has also requested the UK authorities to detain him, they said.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Modi, one of the masterminds in over USD 2 billion fraud in the Punjab National Bank.

The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run PNB through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

The agency recently charge-sheeted both Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi separately in the scam.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Lack Of Ethics In Corporate Governance Led To Nirav Modi Scandal: Goa B-School Director

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates