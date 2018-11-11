UK cop jailed for killing Indian-origin shopkeeper

crime

Balvinder Singh was driving his vehicle in London when he was hit head-on by a car

Pic/west-midlands. police. uk

A police officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a UK court for causing the death of an Indian-origin shopkeeper when his car crashed into his van. Balvinder Singh was driving his vehicle in Wolverhampton when he was hit head-on by a car driven by Staffordshire Police officer Jason Bannister, who was off-duty at the time. Singh, 59, was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries in December 2016.

Bannister, who had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in a hearing in September, was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment by a Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

The 45-year-old was himself treated for minor injuries after the collision and following an investigation by West Midlands Police, he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving earlier this year. Bannister has also been banned from driving for three years and nine months.

